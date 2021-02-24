Agriculture Committee – Week 7, 2021

SF 356 – Iowa Agricultural Tourism Promotion Act

SF 356 creates a new code chapter, “Iowa Agricultural Tourism Promotion Act.” The bill severely limits the civil liability of a farmer/land owner/farm employee involved in agricultural tourism on a farm. The proposal makes significant changes to Iowa’s current “comparative fault” statue; requires notice to be posted; and has visitors/paying customers sign a waiver. [2/23: 30-18, party line (Excused: Nunn, Shipley)]