Agriculture Committee – Week 7, 2021

February 24, 2021 Senate Staff Agriculture Committee, Blog, Votes 0

SF 356 – Iowa Agricultural Tourism Promotion Act

SF 356 creates a new code chapter, “Iowa Agricultural Tourism Promotion Act.” The bill severely limits the civil liability of a farmer/land owner/farm employee involved in agricultural tourism on a farm. The proposal makes significant changes to Iowa’s current “comparative fault” statue; requires notice to be posted; and has visitors/paying customers sign a waiver. [2/23: 30-18, party line (Excused: Nunn, Shipley)]

