Ways & Means Committee – Week 7, 2021

HF 418 – Department of Revenue property tax proposal

HF 418 is a proposal from the Department of Revenue that would eliminate the current multiresidential classification for property assessment purposes and place those properties under the residential property tax classification. Eliminating the multiresidential property classification will reduce the need for special assessments and equalization orders for that class of property. Multiresidential property represents a very small portion of the assessed value statewide. This makes sales comparisons difficult because there are very few similar sales within a time period. Many counties also have very few properties in that class, which also causes issues under the equalization process. Moving these properties under the residential classification will simplify the process for local assessors and also even out property values for these properties under the equalization process. The small number of multiresidential properties sold caused some initial equalization orders to be sent to counties with 50% to 100% increases in assessed value based on market value analyses.

The multiresidential classification was created as part of the property tax reform bill in 2013 to phase out the tax differential on apartments and other residential properties that had been classified as commercial property. The 2013 legislation phased down the taxable value of multiresidential property until it would match the residential rollback rate.

The Senate adopted an amendment on the floor to address issues that the removal of the multiresidential property classification would have had on self-supporting municipal districts (SSMIDs). These changes ensure that the removal of the multiresidential property classification will not negatively impact the operation or financing of these districts. [2/23: 48-0 (Absent: Nunn, Shipley)]

SF 367 – Fixes for Court Debt Bill

SF 367 corrects errors and unintended language that was included in SF 457, a criminal surcharge and court debt bill enacted in 2020.

SF 367 does the following: