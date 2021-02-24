Local Government Committee – Week 7, 2021

SF 113 – Funding eligibility for cities for abandoned buildings

SF 113 increases the city population from 5,000 to 7,500 to receive grants from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources groundwater protection fund to aid abandoned building clean up. [2/23: Short form (Excused: Hogg, Shipley)]

SF 441 – Fees collected by County Recorders

SF 441 authorizes the Iowa County Land Record Information System (also known as Iowa Land Records) to use excess service fees collected from the electronic submission of documents and instruments to:

Fund the processing of documents and instruments to identify and redact personally identifiable information in recorded documents and instruments.

Improve the consistency and accessibility of land records information.

Facilitate integrations with other land records information systems.

An amendment approved during the committee meeting:

Removes references to enforcement of the Terms of Use.

Allows charging more than $3 for credit card or debit card fees. [2/23: Short form (Excused: Hogg, Shipley)]

SF 442 – Flood mitigation extended to counties

SF 442 extends to counties the same ability granted cities to bond without voter approval for flood mitigation activities. It also extends the definition of “essential county purpose” to include water quantity in relation to flood control improvements. [2/23: Short form (Excused: Hogg, Shipley)]