Anacomp and Exonar Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Intelligent Data Discovery Services in U.S.
CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anacomp, Inc. (OTCBB: ANMP), a leading provider of technology-based records and data governance solutions and Exonar Limited announced a formal partnership agreement to deliver intelligent data discovery services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial organizations. All organizations face both the challenge and opportunity of owning large quantities of data and implementing a strong data management and governance strategy. By combining Anacomp’s specialized expertise and experience implementing records management solutions with Exonar’s world-leading data discovery software we can capture, classify and index large data estates efficiently.
Thomas Cunningham, Anacomp CEO, commented, “The addition of Exonar to our Data Discovery and Distillation (D3) service offering is a keystone to delivering intelligent automation support for records governance, cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives for our government and commercial customers. With Exonar’s Reveal platform we offer our customers the powerful ability to build a complete index of billions of data items, particularly unstructured data, to achieve regulatory compliance and privacy protection.”
Exonar's CEO, Danny Reeves, added, “By combining our data discovery capabilities with Anacomp’s proven success in the Federal Government and commercial space, we look forward to helping organizations improve business processes, reduce costs and achieve compliance.”
Both parties are excited about this new partnership and the many potential benefits it holds for federal agencies and commercial customers.
About Anacomp, Inc.
Anacomp, Inc. is a leading document and records management company providing technology-based solutions to federal agencies and commercial customers to improve business processes, reduce costs and achieve compliance. We are expert in secure, high quality conversion of official government records, supporting mission critical projects for more than 100 federal agencies. Anacomp is based in Chantilly, VA with regional offices throughout the U.S.
About Exonar
As data discovery experts we believe that your data should power and protect organizations and the people you serve. Exonar’s powerful software helps our customers find and understand the billions of items of data and information they hold and how to extract real value from it.
Marie Hickey
Thomas Cunningham, Anacomp CEO, commented, “The addition of Exonar to our Data Discovery and Distillation (D3) service offering is a keystone to delivering intelligent automation support for records governance, cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives for our government and commercial customers. With Exonar’s Reveal platform we offer our customers the powerful ability to build a complete index of billions of data items, particularly unstructured data, to achieve regulatory compliance and privacy protection.”
Exonar's CEO, Danny Reeves, added, “By combining our data discovery capabilities with Anacomp’s proven success in the Federal Government and commercial space, we look forward to helping organizations improve business processes, reduce costs and achieve compliance.”
Both parties are excited about this new partnership and the many potential benefits it holds for federal agencies and commercial customers.
About Anacomp, Inc.
Anacomp, Inc. is a leading document and records management company providing technology-based solutions to federal agencies and commercial customers to improve business processes, reduce costs and achieve compliance. We are expert in secure, high quality conversion of official government records, supporting mission critical projects for more than 100 federal agencies. Anacomp is based in Chantilly, VA with regional offices throughout the U.S.
About Exonar
As data discovery experts we believe that your data should power and protect organizations and the people you serve. Exonar’s powerful software helps our customers find and understand the billions of items of data and information they hold and how to extract real value from it.
Marie Hickey
Anacomp, Inc.
+1 703-753-2729
email us here