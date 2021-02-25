Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,584 in the last 365 days.

Anacomp and Exonar Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Intelligent Data Discovery Services in U.S.

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anacomp, Inc. (OTCBB: ANMP), a leading provider of technology-based records and data governance solutions and Exonar Limited announced a formal partnership agreement to deliver intelligent data discovery services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial organizations. All organizations face both the challenge and opportunity of owning large quantities of data and implementing a strong data management and governance strategy. By combining Anacomp’s specialized expertise and experience implementing records management solutions with Exonar’s world-leading data discovery software we can capture, classify and index large data estates efficiently.

Thomas Cunningham, Anacomp CEO, commented, “The addition of Exonar to our Data Discovery and Distillation (D3) service offering is a keystone to delivering intelligent automation support for records governance, cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives for our government and commercial customers. With Exonar’s Reveal platform we offer our customers the powerful ability to build a complete index of billions of data items, particularly unstructured data, to achieve regulatory compliance and privacy protection.”

Exonar's CEO, Danny Reeves, added, “By combining our data discovery capabilities with Anacomp’s proven success in the Federal Government and commercial space, we look forward to helping organizations improve business processes, reduce costs and achieve compliance.”
Both parties are excited about this new partnership and the many potential benefits it holds for federal agencies and commercial customers.

About Anacomp, Inc.
Anacomp, Inc. is a leading document and records management company providing technology-based solutions to federal agencies and commercial customers to improve business processes, reduce costs and achieve compliance. We are expert in secure, high quality conversion of official government records, supporting mission critical projects for more than 100 federal agencies. Anacomp is based in Chantilly, VA with regional offices throughout the U.S.

About Exonar
As data discovery experts we believe that your data should power and protect organizations and the people you serve. Exonar’s powerful software helps our customers find and understand the billions of items of data and information they hold and how to extract real value from it.

Marie Hickey
Anacomp, Inc.
+1 703-753-2729
email us here

You just read:

Anacomp and Exonar Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Intelligent Data Discovery Services in U.S.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.