2021-02-19 13:18:52.907 Kansas City Man Wins $100,000 Club Keno Prize

2021-02-19 13:18:52.907

Christopher Ruggiero of Kansas City matched all but one of his numbers on a 10-spot Club Keno ticket. Because he also played the Bulls-Eye feature, he was able to add even more winnings to his base prize, making his ticket worth a total of $100,000.

Ruggiero purchased his winning ticket at Disabled Veterans Trust, 14605 E. Highway 40, in Kansas City.

Club Keno is available at social environment locations like restaurants, bars and fraternal organizations, and it can also be played at convenience stores, grocery stores and similar Missouri Lottery retail locations.

In FY20, players in Jackson County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $36.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.