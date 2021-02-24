Law Students: Apply for a 2021 ATJ Technology Fellowship at KLS!

This summer, 21 summer internship opportunities are available for law students interested in public interest law and technology through the ATJ Technology Fellowship Program. One of these positions is hosted by Kansas Legal Services.

The position offered by KLS will give the Fellow the opportunity to help on exciting new technology projects, including assisting in a project to help upgrade the KLS website, including attending virtual meetings with other legal aid websites who are participating in the project and gathering their feedback on the upgrade process. The Fellow has the option of working remotely for this project. The Fellow will have opportunities to work with attorneys and assist in cases, as well.

As part of the ATJ Technology Fellowship Program, the summer participants will be part of a diverse cohort across the country receiving training via brown bags with national thought leaders, and will also be connected to mentors through the ATJ Fellowship Program.

The fellowship provides a $5,000 stipend and a 10 week, fulltime (40 hours/week) placement. More details may be found here: https://www.atjtechfellows.org/apply

The deadline is 03/05/2021 for applications.

Interested students should go online to read more about the Kansas position and to apply: https://www.atjtechfellows.org/kls

Please share with your fellow law students, including minority student groups, LGBTQ student groups, and other groups underrepresented in law and technology.

There are positions across the US with exceptional legal nonprofit organizations and partners.

If you have questions about the positions hosted by Kansas Legal Services please reach out to Marilyn Harp, Executive Director, harpm@klsinc.org or Website Coordinator Melissa Nolte noltem@klsinc.org.