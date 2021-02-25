Emory University Partners with Bisk to Launch Premier Online Lean Six Sigma Professional Education Programs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emory University, through its Emory Continuing Education division, and Bisk, a global leader in digital learning, are proud to announce their partnership to support 100% online Lean Six Sigma programs and pave the way for additional programs designed for the nontraditional, career-focused learner.
Through the Lean Six Sigma programs, Emory Continuing Education (ECE) further cements its longstanding commitment to enrich the lives and enhance the careers of nontraditional students through valuable certifications and programs that create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge. The programs include Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (standard and corporate editions), and Lean Continuous Improvement.
Lean Six Sigma Black Belt students will learn to identify potential Lean Six Sigma process-improvement opportunities, implement the data-driven methodology to optimize process improvement, and apply the Six Sigma tools to improve quality and the Lean tools to remove waste.
Lean Six Sigma Green Belt will give students the opportunity to build their knowledge in core methodologies using a data-driven approach to process improvement. Students will utilize industry-leading software to prepare them for work in dynamic fields.
Lean Continuous Improvement will help prepare students to be a Lean practitioner, executing highly effective Kaizen events, identifying and eliminating waste, and improving flow. Students are taught to define value, manage teams and stakeholders, value stream mapping, and drive overall equipment efficiency, and more.
These six-week online programs will be guided by faculty who are subject matter experts with proven expertise in their respective fields. Emory’s dedication to educational excellence has led the university to be ranked as a top 25 national university by U.S. News & World Report 2021.
“We fill a critical need by developing talent quickly with our certificate programs, supporting people and employers both in Atlanta and around the world,” said Paul Welty, Vice Provost for Academic Innovation at Emory University and Interim Executive Director at Emory Continuing Education. “Emory believes in the power of education to create positive change via personal and professional success for our students. Partnering with Bisk helps fulfill our objective to equip participants with the skills needed to secure and maintain attractive jobs in a variety of industries.”
“Emory University is a pioneer in helping to improve and sustain local and global communities through education. We are honored Emory has decided to partner with Bisk to offer vital professional education programs that extend its mission to nontraditional learners,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “Our role in helping transition Emory’s high-quality academic programs to an accessible online learning environment is a responsibility we take with deep dedication to its success.”
“We are excited to partner with Emory to bring our expertise to their students. Decades of partnering with top-tier institutions and broad expertise in learning experience design, student success and marketing make Bisk uniquely qualified to provide best-in-class online education services,” said David Blinn, SVP of Partner Success at Bisk.
Enrollment is currently underway for the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certificate program, which began February 15, and the Lean Continuous Improvement program, which begins April 14. Programs are offered for enrollment monthly.
About Emory University
Since 1836, Emory’s mission—to create, preserve, teach, and apply knowledge in the service of humanity—has guided the university in its work to drive discovery, serve the common good, and prepare leaders to make a difference in the world. As a leading research university, and one of only 65 universities in the Association of American Universities (AAU), Emory’s passion, purpose, and resolve help sustain and improve global communities through individual actions and collective impact.
About Emory Continuing Education
For nearly 70 years, ECE has served as the university’s noncredit division, with thousands of student enrollments each year from the metro Atlanta community and beyond. ECE offers a wide range of certificate programs and open enrollment courses (including fully online and hybrid options) for both professional development and personal enrichment. Areas of focus include emerging technologies – artificial and business intelligence, big data, and cybersecurity – as well as management fundamentals, information technology (IT) and graphic design, communications, Human Resource (HR) and project management, lean six sigma, academic and professional test preparation, health coach, English as a Second Language (ESL) and many more.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than 1 million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of Notre Dame, University of South Florida and Florida Institute of Technology. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
Misty Brown Fischer
Chief People Officer
+1 813-621-6200
media@bisk.com