MTSS Professional Development Opportunity: Four-Step Problem Solving in Tier 1

Time is short and needs are high. As we rapidly progress through the second half of the 20-21 school year, many educators begin to ask, “Have I gotten enough done? Are my kids ready for the next grade? How will I ever meet the needs of those I notice struggling with the time I have left?”

Beginning March 3rd, a new 6-week MicroPD series will focus on strategies for strengthening tier 1 supports for all students by exploring a 4-step problem solving process as it is applied at the tier 1 level. The goal of the series is to develop both understanding and application strategies for improving supports for all students through tier 1 instruction. Participation in this MicroPD series will prepare administrators, interventionists, and other support staff/teams with skills to evaluate the tier 1 setting in their school, application of a four step problem solving process for addressing areas of need, and action planning for initiating the process to better support teachers and students as they round out the school year.

Session dates and topics:

Session 1: March 3: Exploring effective four step problem solving models

Sessions will be held on Wednesdays from 1:00-2:00 PM for 6 weeks. Participants will receive a PD companion guide that they can use to facilitate their learning throughout the series. Can’t attend all of the sessions? That’s ok! Sessions will be recorded and registered participants will be able to view the recording and use the companion guide to catch up and stay on track with the series.

You MUST register for this new PD series even if you have registered for MTSS MicroPD in the past. Registration for this PD will close on Tuesday, March 2nd and registered participants will receive the workbook prior to the start of the MicroPD on March 3rd.

Click here to register for this 6-week series: https://mainestate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvdeuorDMjGNweH6sTL8KWee5S4KZIi0UK

For more information or if you have questions, please contact Andrea.Logan@maine.gov.