Education Innovators Panel: Equity in Education March 4th at 3pm

The below opportunity is hosted by Educate Maine, the Education Action Forum of Maine, Thomas College’s Center for Innovation in Education, and the Maine State Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation.

Education Innovators: Equity in Education March 4th from 3pm to 4pm

Attendees will hear from district, teacher, and nonprofit leaders about promising practices used to close opportunity gaps. Attendees will hear about equity initiatives implemented across school districts, examine classroom-based practices, and learn about building community support for equity priorities.

The speakers are:

Dr. Marsha Drake, Chief Equity Officer, Hamilton County Schools, Tennessee

Cindy Soule, Teacher, Gerald A. Talbot School, 2021 Maine State Teacher of the Year

Brittany Ray, Executive Director, Trauma-Responsive Equitable Education

This event is free for attendees. Interested participants can register here: https://mainestatemecoc.wliinc14.com/events/Education-Innovators-Series-503/details

See the attached flyer for more details.

This event is part of the Education Innovators Series supported by Educate Maine, the Education Action Forum of Maine, Thomas College’s Center for Innovation in Education, and the Maine State Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation