Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and an Attempt to Commit Robbery Offense in the First District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and an Attempt to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Sunday, February 21, 2021, in the First District. 

 

  • Attempt to Commit Robbery: At approximately 7:25 am, in the 400 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects demanded property from the victim. The suspects failed to take property from the victim and fled the scene. CCN: 21-022-822
  • Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 7:32 am, in the 1200 block of E Street, Northeast, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The suspects took property from the victim and fled the scene. CCN: 21-022-828

 

On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile female, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery. Additionally, she has been charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery in connection with the offense that occurred in the 400 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast.  

 

These cases remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a serious crime committed in the District of Columbia.

