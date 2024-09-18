MPD Seeking Suspects in Northeast Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in a robbery that occurred in Northeast.

On Monday, September 16, 2024, at approximately 3:41 p.m., the suspects approached the victims in the 5500 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and the suspects assaulted the victims. The suspects stole the victims’ property then fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24142064