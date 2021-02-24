Continental Posts Results For Second Quarter Fiscal 2021
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continental Energy Corporation (OTCQB: CPPXF) (the "Company") today released a summary of its financial results for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 (the "Quarter"). The Quarter completes the second quarter and six months period of the fiscal year ending 30 June 2021.
Overall, the Company incurred a net loss during the Quarter of $78,681 compared to a loss of $93,695 for the same quarter of the last fiscal year, a decrease of $15,014 due largely to reduction in activity associated with Covid19 restrictions during the Quarter. The loss per share of $0.00 for the Quarter compared to a loss per share of $0.00 for the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Share-based payments expense was $nil during the Quarter and also $nil during the same quarter of the past fiscal year.
Corporate administrative and office costs were $12,662 during the Quarter compared to $27,116 during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The costs of management and employee salaries incurred by the Company during the Quarter were $35,662 compared to $50,179 incurred during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, due to a reduction in personnel from the same quarter of the previous year.
Fees and costs of accounting, audit, legal, and similar professional services incurred by the Company during the Quarter amounted to $15,705 compared to $18,780 during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year due to reduced use of professional services.
Expenses related to travel and accommodation during the Quarter totaled an amount of $nil, compared to $1,561 during the same quarter of the previous year, primarily due to Covid19 travel reductions.
Interest expenses incurred by the Company on outstanding promissory notes during the Quarter was $4,189 compared to $1,895 during the same quarter of the previous year. Net cash raised during the Quarter was $nil compared to $nil during the same quarter of the previous year.
The full and complete unaudited, management prepared, consolidated financial statements together with explanatory notes and management's discussion and analysis for the results of the Quarter have been filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR and are available for download via Continental's profile at www.sedar.com or from the links on Continental's website.
On behalf of the company,
Richard L. McAdoo
Chairman and CEO
Media Contact: Phil Garrison, Director, (+1-918-860-0183), info@continentalenergy.com
