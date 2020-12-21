Continental Holds Annual General Meeting 2020

About

Our mission is to develop, own, and operate small-scale crude oil refineries in cooperation with local stakeholders in the Republic of Indonesia. New regulations introduced in 2016, have opened up the petroleum refining and distribution industries to the private sector for the first time ever. We aim to reduce transportation costs by locating 5,000 to 20,000 barrels per day refineries near producing crude oil feedstock supplies and near growing and under-served local markets for the fuels we refine.