I-75 modernization project in Oakland County resumes Friday, Feb. 26, with weekend closure

Fast facts: - The I-75 modernization resumes Friday with a weekend closure for bridge demolition. - I-75 will be closed between I-696 and M-102 (8 Mile Road) until Monday, March 1. - Eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to southbound I-75 will remain closed until mid-November.

February 24, 2021 -- Weather permitting, the rebuilding of I-75 in Oakland County resumes on Friday, Feb. 26, with a freeway closure for bridge demolition.

Beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, both directions of I-75 will be closed between 8 Mile Road and I-696. This closure is needed to allow crews to safely demolish the Shevlin Avenue vehicular and Highland Avenue pedestrian bridges over the freeway in the city of Hazel Park. I-75 will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, March 1, with two lanes open in each direction from just south of 8 Mile Road to just north of 13 Mile Road.

Prior to the freeway closure, crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 9 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from 14 Mile to 9 Mile roads.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound I-696 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound I-696 to southbound M-1, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75. In addition to the freeway closure, I-75 will have one lane open in each direction between I-696 and 14 Mile Road over the weekend.

Beginning Monday, March 1, the following ramp closures will be in place until the end of the 2021 construction season. - The Eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to southbound I-75, - All entrance and exit ramps along southbound I-75 from south of I-696 to 8 Mile Road.

In addition, southbound I-75 traffic will be shifted onto the northbound lanes in the vicinity of 13 Mile Road. The shift will allow crews to rebuild the southbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile Road this construction season.

