Get eReminders for State Court Hearings 

HONOLULU – The Hawaii State Judiciary today announced an enhanced service providing text and email notifications for upcoming court hearings or event dates. The service, called eReminder, is now available to the general public. You do not need to be involved in the case you’re interested in following.

“Previously, the eReminder service was for defendants with certain criminal and traffic cases to remind them of their court dates,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. “Registration was paper-based and while it was beneficial, our goal was to automate the process, expand the types of cases, and make it available to the general public. We are happy to announce that registration is now online and there are 25 case types, spanning a wide variety of District, Circuit, and Family court civil and criminal cases.”

eReminders are an inexpensive and highly effective way to remind people of their court appearances, and to make it easier for the public to follow cases of interest to them. Many other service providers offer this convenience to their customers, and courts should too. They are a win-win for the judiciary and court users.

Anyone can create an account and subscribe to an unlimited number of non-confidential cases. You don’t need to be an attorney or party to a case. The Judiciary does not charge for this service, however, depending on your cell phone plan, text messaging fees may apply.

Three reminders are sent per hearing or event – seven days before, the day before, and the day of the event. You will not be notified if a hearing is canceled, but you will receive reminders for any new event dates scheduled. This is a courtesy service and does not replace the official hearing notice from the courts which go only to the parties in a case.

For more information and to sign up, go to courts.state.hi.us/ereminder.