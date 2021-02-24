Box Culvert Project Begins Next Week on Pleasant Grove Road in Chanceford Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge replacement project on Pleasant Grove Road (Route 2016) in Chanceford Township, York County, is tentatively set to begin next week.

The project is located between Rockey Road and New Bridgeville Road. Work includes replacing the existing structure with a box culvert, minor roadway approach reconstruction, erosion and sediment control, guiderail placement, and other miscellaneous construction.

An approximately 90-day detour will be in place using Route 74 and Craley Road (Route 2037).

This work is part of contract to replace a bridge, place box culverts, replace guide rail and perform road repairs on multiple routes in York County. Projects were completed last year on Pleasant Grove Road (Route 2016), just west of Rockey Road, and Swamp Road (Route 2089). In addition to the project starting next Monday on Pleasant Grove Road, remaining projects are on Burkholder Road (Route 2014), and Stamper Road (Route 2077).

Lobar Site Development Corp., of Dillsburg, PA, is the prime contractor on this $779,757 project.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

