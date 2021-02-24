Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VIBERANCE LAUNCHES NEW SHOPIFY WEBSITE

It’s A Vibe! We bring you crystal-infused, vegan + cruelty-free skincare that harnesses positive energy for both mind + skin. Our innovative formulas help promote vibrant-, healthier- and more youthful-looking skin.

Shop vegan skincare now, and pay later in 4 interest-free payments with Afterpay!

Each formula + ethically sourced crystal is made with empowering + genuine intentions, in the hopes you use ????????? products to manifest pure intentions, raise vibrations + express your true inner beauty.

Shop vegan serums now, and pay later in 4 interest-free payments with Afterpay!

The VIBERANCE Crystal-Infused Collection is an act of love + self-expression two of the most powerful gifts we are given.

Crystal-infused clean body products raise vibrations, encourage self-love and provides glowing, dewy skin.

— Kirstin Klodnicki
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s A Vibe! VIBERANCE brings you crystal-infused, vegan + cruelty-free skincare that harnesses positive energy for both mind + skin. The innovative non-toxic formulas help promote vibrant and more youthful-looking skin,

In order to improve our online customer shopping experience we have moved to the Shopify platform: THEVIBERANCE.COM.

Shopify boasts fast, responsive and reliable online stores and we have realized these claims through improved load times and a seamless check-out process.

Along with the state of the art navigation and selling aspects of Shopify, we have added Paypal to make it easier to checkout and with the addition of AfterPay, we now provide interest free payments over time.

The GOOD VIBE TRIBE blog brings insightful benefits of skincare ingredients, discusses skincare routines and informs readers of the benefits of cruelty and paraben free organics.

Take a look at what’s new and sign-up to receive skincare educational newsletters and special offers.

ABOUT VIBERANCE BEAUTY + WELLNESS

VIBERANCE was founded by Kirstin Klodnicki, a beauty industry executive surrounded by a women-run team. The VIBERANCE Crystal-Infused Beauty + Wellness Collection is an act of love and self-expression two of the most powerful gifts humans are given. Each formula and ethically sourced crystal are made with these empowering + genuine intentions, in the hopes VIBERANCE products are used to manifest intentions, raise vibrations and express true inner beauty.

For more information, or to schedule interviews, please contact
Kirk Gundersen at (561) 902.7079 or KG@TheKbrands.com

Kirk Gundersen
KBrands INC.
+1 561-902-7079
kg@thekbrands.com
