VIBERANCE LAUNCHES NEW SHOPIFY WEBSITE
In order to improve our online customer shopping experience we have moved to the Shopify platform: THEVIBERANCE.COM
We bring you crystal-infused, vegan + cruelty-free skincare that promotes positive energy for both mind + skin.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s A Vibe! VIBERANCE brings you crystal-infused, vegan + cruelty-free skincare that harnesses positive energy for both mind + skin. The innovative non-toxic formulas help promote vibrant and more youthful-looking skin,
— Kirstin Klodnicki
In order to improve our online customer shopping experience we have moved to the Shopify platform: THEVIBERANCE.COM.
Shopify boasts fast, responsive and reliable online stores and we have realized these claims through improved load times and a seamless check-out process.
Along with the state of the art navigation and selling aspects of Shopify, we have added Paypal to make it easier to checkout and with the addition of AfterPay, we now provide interest free payments over time.
The GOOD VIBE TRIBE blog brings insightful benefits of skincare ingredients, discusses skincare routines and informs readers of the benefits of cruelty and paraben free organics.
Take a look at what’s new and sign-up to receive skincare educational newsletters and special offers.
ABOUT VIBERANCE BEAUTY + WELLNESS
VIBERANCE was founded by Kirstin Klodnicki, a beauty industry executive surrounded by a women-run team. The VIBERANCE Crystal-Infused Beauty + Wellness Collection is an act of love and self-expression two of the most powerful gifts humans are given. Each formula and ethically sourced crystal are made with these empowering + genuine intentions, in the hopes VIBERANCE products are used to manifest intentions, raise vibrations and express true inner beauty.
# # #
For more information, or to schedule interviews, please contact
Kirk Gundersen at (561) 902.7079 or KG@TheKbrands.com
Kirk Gundersen
KBrands INC.
+1 561-902-7079
kg@thekbrands.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook