VIBERANCE Launches ILLUMINATE - Rose Quartz Brightening Serum
ILLUMINATE crystal-infused vegan face serum contains properties that may help promote self-love + remove toxic blockages
ILLUMINATE vegan face serum helps skin shine its brightest by diminishing dark spots and enhancing skin tone + texture
VIBERANCE - an innovative Crystal-Infused Beauty + Wellness brand founded on the principal skincare is self-care that inspires self-love and true inner beauty.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIBERANCE LAUNCHES ILLUMINATE ROSE QUARTZ BRIGHTENING SERUM FORMULATED TO ALIGN ENERGY + TREAT SKIN THIS VALENTINE’S DAY
VIBERANCE - an innovative Crystal-Infused Beauty + Wellness brand founded on the principal skincare is self-care that can inspire self-love, raise vibrations and express true inner beauty – has launched their new ILLUMINATE ROSE QUARTZ BRIGHTENING SERUM (.7 fl oz / 20 mL / $79). Meet your skin’s newest love, this dark-spot-diminishing serum is infused with a full-size ROSE QUARTZ CRYSTAL obelisk. This gemstone promotes self-love + removes toxic blockages – a Valentine’s Day must-have. VIBERANCE specializes in crystal-infused products that harness the power of vegan, cruelty-free ingredients and the positive interaction of crystals and the body’s energy. Gift your Valentine “good vibes” and glowing skin this holiday by adding this self-care essential to your loved one’s beauty ritual.
ILLUMINATE ROSE QUARTZ BRIGHTENING SERUM (.7 fl oz / 20 mL / $79) helps:
• Promote self-love + replace toxic blockages
• Diminish dark spots + enhance skin’s texture
• Boost collagen levels + illuminate skin from within
• Massage, cool + de-puff skin with the unique roller-ball applicator
In addition to the Rose Quartz crystal-infused formula, the blend of all-natural ingredients contains the exfoliant Glycolic Acid that helps remove dead cells revealing brighter + fresher skin, Hyaluronic Acid helps hydrate skin, the potent antioxidant Skullcap helps increase skin’s firmness + elasticity and the powerful properties of Vitamin C help plump + illuminate skin from within.
All VIBERANCE products are infused with ethically sourced + hand-cut crystals to harness positive energy for both mind + skin. These small-batch, non-toxic products are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben + sulfate free and contain no artificial colors or synthetic fragrances.
For more information please visit TheViberance.com, call 1-833-VibeNow or email: info@theviberance.com
ABOUT VIBERANCE BEAUTY + WELLNESS
VIBERANCE was founded by Kirstin Klodnicki, a beauty industry executive surrounded by a women-run team. The VIBERANCE Crystal-Infused Beauty + Wellness Collection is an act of love and self-expression two of the most powerful gifts humans are given. Each formula and ethically sourced crystal are made with these empowering + genuine intentions, in the hopes VIBERANCE products are used to manifest intentions, raise vibrations and express true inner beauty.
Kirk Gundersen
KBrands Inc.
+1 561-902-7079
kg@thekbrands.com
