MDC Cape Nature Center updates program scheduling due to weather, other factors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Due to recent circumstances, several of the planned in-person and virtual events for the remainder of February have changed at Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Cape Girardeau Nature Center.

Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinksy urges people to visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents to discover new or alternant programs to attend, and to also check out events set for March.

“Cape Nature Center’s trails, and other outdoor areas will remain open,” she said. “Though most of the outdoor and virtual programs will continue as planned, we’ve switched up some of the programming. And of course, participants of in-person, outdoor events will be required to wear face masks and social distance.”

The Cape Nature Center building is currently closed to visitors amid rising COVID-19 concerns. The closures are due to the region’s COVID-19 positivity rate and case rate. The latest county-level positivity rates can be found at https://showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-county/.

To ensure the safety of all, in-person programs require family groups to practice social distancing, and masks are required for all in-person events. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include:

Stay home if you’re sick.

Have hand sanitizer/soap and water.

Be considerate of others.

For more information on MDC or to contact MDC offices, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.