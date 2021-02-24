TCEQ approves fines totaling $247,404

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $194,156 against 12 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, one municipal solid waste, four municipal wastewater discharge, three petroleum storage tank, two public water system, and one water quality.

In addition, on Feb. 16 and 23, the executive director approved penalties totaling $53,248 against 22 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Mar. 10, 2021. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.