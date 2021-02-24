U-Save Car & Truck Rental Launches New Services and Features to Improve Customer Experience
U-Save Paves the Way to A Safer and More Convenient Customer Experience
U-Save locations will now have the ability to text or email their customers rental agreements and offer delivery and pickup options for customers in need of mobility.”RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Save Car & Truck Rental is excited to announce the launch of mobile and contactless services. Starting March 1, 2021, U-Save franchise locations will have the ability to utilize features that offer an easier and safer way to rent.
— Trey Breckenridge, Vice President of Operations at U-Save
“We’re excited that our franchisees have a strong system and the dynamic tools necessary to emerge from the pandemic safer than ever,” says Trey Breckenridge, Vice President of Operations at U-Save. “Our partner, TSD, allows us to share advanced contactless features that will ensure a safe and convenient rental process for both our customers and U-Save employees.”
U-Save’s new features include mobile driver’s license scanning, pickup and delivery services, contactless agreements, and e-signature capture.
“We are glad to be a part of U-Save’s team and offer state-of-the-art features for their customers to enjoy,” remarked Shawn Concannon, Executive Vice President of TSD, when asked about the partnership.
“Our number one priority is the safety of our customers and employees,” says Trey Breckenridge. “U-Save locations will now have the ability to text or email their customers rental agreements and offer delivery and pickup options for customers in need of mobility.”
About U-Save
U-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979 and is the oldest auto rental franchise company in the U.S. With over 200 rental locations worldwide, U-Save provides discounted rentals with fast, friendly, economical service and a personal touch. From your neighborhood or local airport to the nation’s major markets and most popular vacation spots, U-Save Car and Truck Rental can make your car rental experience easy and satisfying.
U-Save Marketing & Communications
U-Save Car & Truck Rental
marketing@usave.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn