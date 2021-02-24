Video intelligence receives Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) recognition

video intelligence

vi is the only brand to be awarded in the latest round of partner selections, in a boost for this leading proponent of burgeoning contextual video sector.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contextual video platform video intelligence (vi) has been given recognition by Google as one of its Google Certified Publishing Partners (GCPP). video intelligence has been awarded for its publishing solution, which delivers video content matched to text articles.

Google Certified Publishing Partners are companies that Google has recognised as being experts in supporting web publishers with Google tools, specifically Google AdSense, Ad Manager, or AdMob.

This means Google regards video intelligence as an expert at using Google products, and provides publishers with innovative solutions and services. It’s a notable vote of confidence for the contextual advertising sector as it matures.

Google awards new partners twice each calendar year, and vi Is the only partner to receive accreditation in the latest round. vi will be required to maintain their certification status by continuously meeting the program requirements which also include annual product exams.

Kai Henniges, CEO and Co-Founder of video intelligence said, “We were an early pioneer in contextual matching, and have long understood the power and value of contextual video for publishers, brands, and of course, users. To now receive this endorsement from Google shows that contextually placed videos work, and are a solution for the future.”

About video intelligence

vi is a contextual video platform. We connect publishers, content creators and brands with video storytelling.

Our contextual matching engine finds the perfect videos to complement page text. So publishers increase engagement, content creators find new distribution outlets and advertisers reach attentive audiences. The result is users that spend longer on sites.

Using machine learning, we help over 1,000 web publishers and 200 video creators to deliver millions of contextual video stories every day



About GCPP

The Certified Publishing Partner badge assures that you are working with a partner who has been carefully evaluated by Google. It is a guarantee that the partner is a trained expert on Google AdSense, Ad Manager, or AdMob.

