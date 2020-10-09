Video Intelligence Launches Contextual Video Solution For Mexican Market

video intelligence

Following growth in Europe and the USA, Swiss-based video intelligence is launching its contextual matching engine in Mexico.

ZüRICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Swiss company video intelligence has opened a new office in Mexico City.

• The product contextually matches video content and advertising to publisher text article pages.

Video intelligence (vi) offers a video player which delivers content and advertising, contextually matched to publisher sites. The light-weight player is free for publishers to install, with monetisation beginning immediately.

The company is expanding its North American operation into Latam, following success in the USA, where vi has held long-term partnerships with publishers such as Warner Media Group and TEGNA. In Europe it is the market leader in the DACH region, and has offices in London, Cologne and Stockholm, in addition to its Zurich headquarters.

The expansion comes as many publishers lose access to third-party cookies, and the targeting options that come with them. Contextual targeting analyses page content to target users, and as a result delivers video content and advertising relevant to the content of the page.

The vi team will be aiming to expand their presence in the market, building on their existing launch publisher base, which includes major publishers and content providers.

Heading the operation are Ivan Huesca and Javier Salinas. With more than 10 years of experience in Digital Marketing at companies such as SunMedia and Impaktu, Huesca specializes in publisher development. Salinas has worked for 15 years within the Latin-American AdTech market at brands such as Oracle, IBM and IPG Mediabrands.

Huesca said, “vi is a contextual video platform, with a perfect fit for the current market needs. This makes vi a great partner to develop communication solutions that connect advertisers, publishers and content producers”

Salinas said, “vi’s contextual matching engine is the most sophisticated on the market. Think about the relation of relevance and context. Those who understand the context, shall always be the more relevant”

vi CEO Kai Henniges said “We’re entering a busy marketplace in Mexico, but we believe our AI technology, which delivers sophisticated contextual matching, speaks for itself. Publishers need to maximise revenue, and ensure their visitors enjoy the time on their sites. For that reason, I’m confident that the Mexican market will embrace vi”

vi is a contextual video platform. We connect publishers, content creators and brands with video storytelling.

Our contextual matching engine finds the perfect videos to complement page text. So publishers increase engagement, content creators find new distribution outlets and advertisers reach attentive audiences. The result is users that spend longer on sites.

Using machine learning, we help over 1,000 web publishers and 200 video creators to deliver millions of contextual video stories every day.

www.vi.ai

Linkedin: video intelligence