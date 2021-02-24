Stonehill Receives International Recognition as One of the Top HR Consultants in the World

Stonehill is proud to announce it has been ranked 30th of the top 50 HR Consultants in the world by Clutch.

TAMPA, FL, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is proud to announce it has been ranked 30th of the top 50 HR Consultants in the world by Clutch. The ranking results were announced on February 23, 2021 and are a snapshot of Clutch’s Leaders Matrices. The leaders selected for this recognition are considered the best of the best.

Clutch is the leading reviews and ratings platform for business service providers and highlights the top companies across major HR categories. Clutch selected its consulting leaders using a system that evaluates companies based on their ability to deliver as well as their industry expertise. Their research team also focuses on verified reviews from past clients that are collected through a comprehensive online form and detailed phone interviews.

Stonehill works with clients to design organizations from top down defining strategy, refining story, and implementing operations that exceed customer expectations. Stonehill’s innovative approach of combining Design Thinking with People Analytics has proven to be successful in designing, managing, and scaling high performance organizations. Over the last year, companies have had to shift from a centralized model to a remote workforce changing how they keep their employees engaged. As industry landscapes continues to evolve, Stonehill consultants are stepping in to help businesses make the best employee experiences their highest priority.

“Our goal is to create the ultimate customer and employee experience for our clients by ensuring their people, processes, and products are the best they can be” said Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill.

“The HR space is constantly evolving as the world continues to change,” said Clutch Customer Experience Associate Maddie Brown. “We present this recognition only to the top HR companies with unparalleled abilities to deliver to their clients time and time again.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.

About Clutch:

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

