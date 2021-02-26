Brazilian Patent Allowance for Obesity Pet Vaccines to Braasch Biotech LLC.
Novel vaccines for therapeutic treatment of obesity in pets (dogs, cats, horses)GARRETSON, SD, US, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braasch Biotech LLC, an emerging biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new field of anti-somatostatin vaccines, today announced a Notice of Allowance was received from the Brazilian Intellectual Property Office for Braasch’s patent entitled “Compositions and Methods for Enhanced Somatostatin Immunogenicity in the Treatment of Growth Hormone Deficiency.”
The Patent Allowance provides claims for the therapeutic treatment for obesity in dogs, cats and horses. The source of obesity includes both diabetic and non-diabetic causes. The Braasch vaccine technologies, like other veterinary vaccines, utilize specific immunological responses post-vaccination. In the case of the Braasch vaccine, the endogenous hormone somatostatin is targeted. By attenuating the effects of this counter-regulatory hormone, a therapeutic effect on obesity is realized. Unlike other vaccines, the Braasch vaccine’s mode of action is by B-cell epitope enhancements which produces an antibody response within 4 days (US Patent 10,441,652 B1, October 2019).
“Like human obesity, obesity in dogs and cats is at epidemic proportions. Although prevention is always the best option, once an animal reaches the obese state, owner intervention is necessary for the pet’s continued quality of life and longevity. Currently there are no commercially available therapeutic treatments for both dogs and cats, stated Jeralyn Kay Haffer, CEO and Chairman of Braasch. “We are now pleased the Brazilian Intellectual Property Office also has recognized the vaccine’s novelty and commercial utility in the fight against obesity.”
Braasch’s intellectual property portfolio includes multiple patent families with issued or pending claims directed to utility of anti-somatostatin vaccine technologies, Somatovac® for multiple metabolic challenges. These applications relate to both human and veterinary use of the technologies.
About Braasch Biotech
Braasch Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products of therapeutic approaches utilizing Somatovac® technologies. Currently in the Product Pipeline are vaccines for livestock productivity enhancement, increased fertility, GH/IGF-1 deficiencies and obesity treatment. To date, Braasch has multiple regulatory submissions in progress on the use of vaccines in metabolic regulation of dairy cows and pigs. Braasch Biotech is a privately held biopharmaceutical with corporate offices in South Dakota.
