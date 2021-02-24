Brazil Patent Allowance for Human Obesity Vaccines to Braasch Biotech
New Patent for Therapeutic Vaccine Treatment for Obesity in humans.GARRETSON, SD, US, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braasch Biotech LLC, an emerging biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new field of anti-somatostatin vaccines, today announced a Notice of Allowance was received from the Brazilian Intellectual Property Office for Braasch’s patent entitled “Compositions and Methods for Enhanced Somatostatin Immunogenicity in the Treatment of Growth Hormone Deficiency.”
The Patent Allowance provides claims for the therapeutic treatment for human obesity. The source of obesity, including type 1 and type 2 Diabetes, as well as non-diabetic induced obesity are included. The Braasch vaccine technologies utilize specific immunological responses to somatostatin, an archetype hormone present in all vertebrates, to negate its counter-regulatory effects on GH and IGF-1. By enhancing bioavailability of both GH and IGF-1, a therapeutic effect on obesity is realized. The desired response is considered “endogenesis” and is not attributable to an external factor, such as artificial hormones.
The prevalence of human obesity has risen dramatically in the past decade and is a very serious worldwide health problem. Obesity is a risk factor for high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, gall bladder disease, breast cancer, prostate cancer, colon cancer, and type-2 diabetes. According to a 2020 publication in Mayo Clinic Proceedings by Sanchis-Gomar et al, several of these obesity-related morbidities are associated with greater risk for death with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 penetrates human cells through direct binding with angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 receptors on the cell surface. Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 expression in adipose tissue is higher than that in lung tissue, which means that adipose tissue may be vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. Obese patients also have worse outcomes with COVID-19 infection, including respiratory failure, need for mechanical ventilation, and higher mortality
“We are pleased the Brazilian Intellectual Property Office has recognized the vaccine’s novelty and commercial utility in the fight against obesity,” stated Jeralyn Kay Haffer, CEO and Chairman of Braasch. “ As our working knowledge of the positive therapeutic effects of our vaccines in other human diseases, we will strive for additional patent applications.”Braasch’s intellectual property portfolio includes multiple patent families with issued or pending claims directed to utility of anti-somatostatin vaccine technologies, Somatovac® for multiple metabolic challenges. These applications relate to both human and veterinary use of the technologies.
About Braasch Biotech
Braasch Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products of therapeutic approaches utilizing Somatovac® technologies. Currently in the Product Pipeline are vaccines for livestock productivity enhancement, increased fertility, GH/IGF-1 deficiencies and obesity treatment. To date, Braasch has multiple regulatory submissions in progress on the use of vaccines in metabolic regulation in dairy cows and pigs. Braasch Biotech is a privately held biopharmaceutical with corporate offices in South Dakota.
For more information on Braasch Biotech, please email info@braaschbiotech.com or visit www.braaschbiotech.com.
