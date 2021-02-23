Post Session Report :: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

SB 36, PN 17 (Phillips-Hill) – The bill amends the Dog Law by extending fee exemptions to a service dog. A vote of 46-0 was recorded.

SB 64, PN 40 (Martin) – The bill amends the Agricultural Area Security Law to direct a portion of the state-allocated farmland preservation funding to be set aside annually for use by land trusts. A vote of 42-4 was recorded.

SB 158, PN 140 (Regan) – This bill amends Title 53 to establish the following programs: Medals Honoring Law Enforcement Officers Program, the Medals Honoring Fire Personnel and the Medals Honoring Emergency Medical Services Personnel Program. A vote of 46-0 was recorded.