Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,228 in the last 365 days.

Post Session Report :: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

SB 36, PN 17 (Phillips-Hill) – The bill amends the Dog Law by extending fee exemptions to a service dog. A vote of 46-0 was recorded.

SB 64, PN 40 (Martin) – The bill amends the Agricultural Area Security Law to direct a portion of the state-allocated farmland preservation funding to be set aside annually for use by land trusts. A vote of 42-4 was recorded.

SB 158, PN 140 (Regan) – This bill amends Title 53 to establish the following programs: Medals Honoring Law Enforcement Officers Program, the Medals Honoring Fire Personnel and the Medals Honoring Emergency Medical Services Personnel Program. A vote of 46-0 was recorded.

You just read:

Post Session Report :: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.