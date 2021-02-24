Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,301 in the last 365 days.

New Speakers announced for the Virtual Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2021 Conference

Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2021

Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2021

SMi Group Reports: Speakers from the Czech Republic, Hungary, NATO, Netherlands, and the US have confirmed to speak at the virtual conference in May.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now in its sixth year, SMi Group’s Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference taking place virtually on 19th and 20th May 2021, will host an unrivalled and diverse international speaker line-up of military and industry experts, ready to discuss the most up-to-date rotary-wing aircrafts, systems and procurements currently operating in the air forces of today.

For those interested in attending, it is £499 for government, public sector, and military personnel and only £999 for commercial companies. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr2

This year's agenda will feature brand-new speakers from the following nations:

• Czech Republic

Colonel Martin Jandourek, Commander, 22nd Helicopter Wing, Czech Air Force

• Hungary

Major General Nándor Kilián, Inspector, Hungarian Air Force Inspectorate, Hungarian Defence Forces

• NATO

Rear Admiral Giorgio Gomma, General Manager, NATO Helicopter Management Agency (NAHEMA)

• Netherlands

Colonel Peter Arts, Chief Helicopter Branch, Directorate of Operations, Royal Netherlands Air Force

• US

Major General David Francis, Commanding General, US Army Aviation Centre of Excellence and Fort Rucker, US Army
Brigadier General Walter Rugen, Director, Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team, US Army

The 2021 brochure is now available to download at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr2

At this moment, the agenda features a total of 18 expert speakers representing: Albanian Air Force, Armed Forces of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bell Helicopter, Croatian Air Force, Czech Air Force, DE&S - UK MoD, European Defence Agency, German Federal Ministry of Defence, Hungarian Defence Forces Command, Latvian Air Force, Leonardo, Lithuanian Air Force, Multinational Aviation Training Centre, Romanian Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Slovenian Armed Forces, US Army, and the US Army Futures Command.

Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe Conference
19th-20th May 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Sponsored by Bell Helicopter and Leonardo

SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.

For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

-------END--------

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Trizsa Ardael
SMi Group
+442078276138 ext.
email us here

You just read:

New Speakers announced for the Virtual Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2021 Conference

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.