WhoaZone Expands Into Ohio -- Set to Open Two New Parks at Atwood Lake Park & Pleasant Hill Lake Park

WhoaZone is excited to be entering the Ohio market and we are confident this park will be as popular as our other parks in MI, TX, and IN.”VERONA, WI, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two popular Ohio Lake Parks, Atwood Lake Park in Mineral City and Pleasant Hill Lake Park near Perrysville, are getting ready to open the hottest thing to hit the beach since the bikini – WhoaZone Aquaparks. Made up of giant slides, towers, trampolines, ramps, wiggle bridges and other play features, the WhoaZone offers guests, young and old, the opportunity to bounce, slide, climb, jump, splash and even relax – from Memorial to Labor Day, 2021.
Scheduled to open Memorial Day 2021, WhoaZone at Atwood Lake Park and WhoaZone at Pleasant Hill Lake Park are part of the fastest-growing trends of active, on-water entertainment and recreational activity at public facilities across the USA. WhoaZone parks provide family fun and offer hourly sessions, all-day passes, group outings, birthday parties and special events. You can learn more by visiting https://whoa.zone. Managed by Empire Recreation Management (ERM) the park is a joint venture with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD).
“WhoaZone is excited to be entering the Ohio market”, says Jen Rice, General Manager of ERM, “and we are confident this park will be as popular as our other parks in MI, TX, and IN. People love these parks and joining with the MWCD means we have found a new and exciting outdoor activity for kids and adults to enjoy!”
Both parks are conveniently located near (4) major metropolitan markets --- Cleveland, Columbus, and Toledo, Ohio and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania -- areas already recognized as nature-based summer activity areas, and the WhoaZone will enhance the destination’s “wow factor” and draw new users to experience the parks and lakes and marinas that are also in the process of renovation.
“We are excited to be partnering with Empire Recreation Management and to be offering our guests this fun, over-the-top water-front activity,” says Adria Bergeron, Director of Marketing & Communications for MWCD, “and we believe that these additions fulfil a demand that is requested by our guests, and surrounding communities. This will generate both excitement for campers and the district as a whole”. She adds, “We are eager to get the summer started.”
About WhoaZone --- WhoaZone is a collection of fun recreational activities and features an on-water obstacle course manufactured by Germany’s Wibit Sports, a respected global leader in inflatable water-play equipment. You can learn more by visiting https://whoa.zone
About Empire Recreation Management --- Empire Recreation Management brings vast operational and recreational park execution experience to facilities across the USA. They provide fun but safe recreational activities for consumers of all ages.
About Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District --- The MWCD, a political subdivision of the state, was organized in 1933 to develop and implement a plan to reduce flooding and conserve water for beneficial public uses in the Muskingum River Watershed, the largest wholly contained watershed in Ohio. Since their construction, the 16 reservoirs and dams in the MWCD region have been credited for saving over $7 billion worth of potential property damage from flooding, according to the federal government, as well as providing popular recreational opportunities that bolster the region’s economy. A significant portion of these reservoirs are managed by the MWCD and the dams are managed for flood-risk management by the federal U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). For more information about the MWCD, visit www.mwcd.org and follow the MWCD on Facebook and Twitter.
For more information about WhoaZone and Empire Recreation Management, contact Jen Rice at 866-946-2966.
