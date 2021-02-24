Buy a Super Tag ticket in February for chance at Meindl boots

Being outfitted in top-quality gear can go a long way for comfort and success, and this February, four lucky hunters will be one step ahead.

Cheyenne - Nothing ruins a hunt quicker than uncomfortable boots. Being outfitted in top-quality gear can go a long way for comfort and success, and this February, four lucky hunters will be one step ahead. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle for anyone who purchases Super Tag tickets during the month of February to win a pair of Meindl boots.

“A truly comfortable boot makes a hunt. If you are walking hundreds of miles this season, boots from Meindl are a real treat for feet,” said Glenn Pauley, Game and Fish outreach specialist.

Winners have a chance at one of four boots: Meindl’s USA Comfort Fit Extreme, Comfort Fit Hunters, Vackuum Hunter or Glockner GTX boots. The only way to win is to buy at least one Super Tag ticket in February.

“The more tickets purchased, the more chances to win — both a Super Tag and the February prize,” Pauley said.

The Super Tag Raffle includes 10 license drawings, one drawing for each of the following species: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, grey wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. As a bonus, all ticket holders will be entered to win a special gear package, too. Super Tag tickets are $10 each and Trifecta tickets are $30. The last day to purchase tickets is July 1.

Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison and bighorn sheep. Winners also retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

Since 2014, the Super Tag Raffle has raised nearly $6.2 million for big game management and wildlife conservation in Wyoming. In 2020 alone, 102,495 tickets were sold, raising over $1.34 million.

The winners of the Feburary raffle will be announced by March 15. The January winner of $2,000 in hunting credits from Worldwide Trophy Advertures was Seth Schuster from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

