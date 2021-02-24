Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,246 in the last 365 days.

Bighorn sheep, mountain goat and moose hunting applications due March 1

Wild bison application opens

2/22/2021 6:22:15 PM

Cheyenne - Applications for resident and nonresident bighorn sheep, mountain goat and moose licenses are due to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department before midnight Monday, March 1. The beginning of March also marks the opening of the month-long wild bison application period, closing March 31. All applications must be submitted online

Applicants will need to create a username and password before submitting a hunting application or licensing purchase on the Game and Fish website. This is a new change as of Feb. 4, 2021 and will increase security for customers and streamline purchases.

Creating a username and password is a simple process much like on other websites. To help, Game and Fish has step-by-step videos and written instructions. Each customer will need to create their own user account. The SPID is not your username; each customer must create a custom username and password. Customers who have done business with Game and Fish in the past will automatically see their account information after creating a the new login.

The Hunt Planner tool on the Game and Fish website helps hunters plan their applications. The planner offers maps of each hunt area, descriptions of the terrain, drawing odds and harvest statistics. Tentative season information is posted as well. 

Hunters can find information on license limits and descriptions, season proposals and changes for 2021 in the informational application packet or by calling the sportsperson hotline at (307) 777-4600.

(Game & Fish - (307) 777-4600)

- WGFD -

You just read:

Bighorn sheep, mountain goat and moose hunting applications due March 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.