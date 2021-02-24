Bighorn sheep, mountain goat and moose hunting applications due March 1

Wild bison application opens

2/22/2021 6:22:15 PM

Cheyenne - Applications for resident and nonresident bighorn sheep, mountain goat and moose licenses are due to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department before midnight Monday, March 1. The beginning of March also marks the opening of the month-long wild bison application period, closing March 31. All applications must be submitted online.

Applicants will need to create a username and password before submitting a hunting application or licensing purchase on the Game and Fish website. This is a new change as of Feb. 4, 2021 and will increase security for customers and streamline purchases.

Creating a username and password is a simple process much like on other websites. To help, Game and Fish has step-by-step videos and written instructions. Each customer will need to create their own user account. The SPID is not your username; each customer must create a custom username and password. Customers who have done business with Game and Fish in the past will automatically see their account information after creating a the new login.

The Hunt Planner tool on the Game and Fish website helps hunters plan their applications. The planner offers maps of each hunt area, descriptions of the terrain, drawing odds and harvest statistics. Tentative season information is posted as well.

Hunters can find information on license limits and descriptions, season proposals and changes for 2021 in the informational application packet or by calling the sportsperson hotline at (307) 777-4600.

