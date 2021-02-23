AG Reyes/Legislature Honors for Thurl Bailey

SALT LAKE CITY — Basketball legend Thurl “Big T” Bailey was honored at the Utah State Capitol today, for his contributions to Utah, and in particular underprivileged youth, over the years.

“Thurl has touched many lives and families in Utah,” Attorney General Sean Reyes said during a ceremony in the Capitol’s Gold Room. “Not only was he one of the greatest men in Utah Jazz history–averaging 20 points a game — he has consistently given of himself. H has inspired our youth to succeed at the game of life, and has never forgotton his humble roots growng up in the Washington D.C. area.”

AG Reyes presented Thurl with a plaque, which reads:

“In recognition of your distinguished and tireless community service, to uplift underserved youth, many of who may otherwise never have the opportunity to rise and and excel; to teach leadership and team work in sport and in life, and to provide opportunities for others to dare to dream.”

Thurl played for the Utah Jazz from 1983-1991 and during the 1999 season, rounding out his basketball career at the Minnesota Timberwolves and other teams in between. He scored a total of 11,834 over his professional career, and was also led the Wolfpack in scoring in college at North Carolina University.

