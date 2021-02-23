Silver Alert - Thomas Lovelady Located

Thomas Lovelady, 87-yrs-old, 5' 7", 175 lbs., bald, hazel eyes. No last known clothing description. Last seen driving a silver 4D 2001 Mitsubishi Galant, AZ/BVY8773. Left the area of Whipple St and S 9th Dr in Show Low, Navajo county. If you see the individual, please contact Show Low PD.
