Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,274 in the last 365 days.

Silver Alert - Thomas Lovelady Located

Thomas Lovelady, 87-yrs-old, 5' 7", 175 lbs., bald, hazel eyes. No last known clothing description. Last seen driving a silver 4D 2001 Mitsubishi Galant, AZ/BVY8773. Left the area of Whipple St and S 9th Dr in Show Low, Navajo county. If you see the individual, please contact Show Low PD.

You just read:

Silver Alert - Thomas Lovelady Located

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.