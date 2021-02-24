Priyanka Dewan: The roller-skating star who beat incapacity stigma

Priyanka Dewan was just eight years old when she picked up a pair of roller skates at her mother’s suggestion.

What started out as a hobby soon turned into a passion and the 20-year-old is now an international roller-skating champion.

In 2019, she won three medals – a gold, silver and bronze – at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

She says life has been tough on her. She was born with an intellectual disability and endured a lot of bullying while growing up.

But through it…