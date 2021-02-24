ISQED’21 Announces Program
The 22nd Conference Highlights AI/ML & Electronic Design, Autonomous Vehicles, and SecuritySANTA CLARA, CA, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISQED’21 Announces Program
The 22nd Conference Highlights AI/ML & Electronic Design, Autonomous Vehicles, and Security
April 7-9, 2021 – Virtual Event
The International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED), the premier electronic design quality conference, announced its 22nd program consisting of talks by experts that cover multiple topics related to electronic design, semiconductor technology with focus on AI/ML & Electronic Design, Autonomous Vehicles, and Security.
ISQED will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 7 through Friday, April 9, 2021.The event includes free admission to keynote presentations. For information and registration visit www.isqed.org.
Conference Highlights
ISQED features twenty technical sessions with near one hundred papers, as well as keynotes, invited speeches, and embedded tutorials, all with a focus on the latest innovations and developments in electronic design and manufacturing.
Keynotes
Confluence of AI/ML with EDA and Software Engineering
Arun Venkatachar - Vice President, Artificial Intelligence and Central Engineering , Synopsys
Cars Driving Chips or Chips Driving Cars?
Ravi Subramanian, Ph.D. - Senior Vice President - IC Verification, Siemens EDA
Panel Discussion
State of Autonomous Vehicle Development: Moving Forward with Safe Cars
Panelists:
Nirmal R. Saxena - NVIDIA
Lee Harrison - Siemens EDA
James Herman - CMU/Roborace
Sweta Mehta - Tata Consultancy Services
Helen K. Pan - Baidu USA
Srijani Dey - DXC Technology
Aditya Sharma – Microsoft (Panel Moderator)
Embedded Tutorials
Semiconductors for the next wave in Automotive
Clara Otero Perez - NXP Semiconductors
Large-Scale Quantum Computers: The need for Cryo-CMOS
Fabio Sebastiano - Delft University of Technology, Delft, The Netherlands
Putting AI on Diet: TinyML and Efficient Deep Learning
Song Han - MIT EECS
Technical Sessions
ISQED’21 program features over 100 peer reviewed paper presentations in 16 tracks. For a complete list of papers please visit: https://www.isqed.org/English/Conference/Program_At-a-Glance.html
About ISQED
The 22nd International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED'21) is the premier interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary Electronic Design conference—bridges the gap among Electronic/Semiconductor ecosystem members providing electronic design tools, integrated circuit technologies, semiconductor technology, advanced packaging, assembly & test to achieve total design quality. Current and all past ISQED events have been held with the technical sponsorship of IEEE CASS, IEEE EDS, IEEE Reliability Society, and in-cooperation with ACM/SigDA. All Conference proceedings & Papers have been published in IEEE Xplore digital library and indexed by Scopus. ISQED'21 is sponsored by Synopsys and Siemens EDA.
