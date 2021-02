ISQED’21 Announces Program

The 22nd Conference Highlights AI/ML & Electronic Design, Autonomous Vehicles, and Security

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, February 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISQED ’21 Announces ProgramThe 22nd Conference Highlights AI/ML & Electronic Design, Autonomous Vehicles, and SecurityApril 7-9, 2021 – Virtual EventThe International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED), the premier electronic design quality conference, announced its 22nd program consisting of talks by experts that cover multiple topics related to electronic design, semiconductor technology with focus on AI/ML & Electronic Design, Autonomous Vehicles, and Security.ISQED will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 7 through Friday, April 9, 2021.The event includes free admission to keynote presentations. For information and registration visit www.isqed.org Conference HighlightsISQED features twenty technical sessions with near one hundred papers, as well as keynotes, invited speeches, and embedded tutorials, all with a focus on the latest innovations and developments in electronic design and manufacturing.KeynotesConfluence of AI/ML with EDA and Software EngineeringArun Venkatachar - Vice President, Artificial Intelligence and Central Engineering , Synopsys Cars Driving Chips or Chips Driving Cars?Ravi Subramanian, Ph.D. - Senior Vice President - IC Verification, Siemens EDA Panel DiscussionState of Autonomous Vehicle Development: Moving Forward with Safe CarsPanelists:Nirmal R. Saxena - NVIDIALee Harrison - Siemens EDAJames Herman - CMU/RoboraceSweta Mehta - Tata Consultancy ServicesHelen K. Pan - Baidu USASrijani Dey - DXC TechnologyAditya Sharma – Microsoft (Panel Moderator)Embedded TutorialsSemiconductors for the next wave in AutomotiveClara Otero Perez - NXP SemiconductorsLarge-Scale Quantum Computers: The need for Cryo-CMOSFabio Sebastiano - Delft University of Technology, Delft, The NetherlandsPutting AI on Diet: TinyML and Efficient Deep LearningSong Han - MIT EECSTechnical SessionsISQED’21 program features over 100 peer reviewed paper presentations in 16 tracks. For a complete list of papers please visit: https://www.isqed.org/English/Conference/Program_At-a-Glance.html About ISQEDThe 22nd International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED'21) is the premier interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary Electronic Design conference—bridges the gap among Electronic/Semiconductor ecosystem members providing electronic design tools, integrated circuit technologies, semiconductor technology, advanced packaging, assembly & test to achieve total design quality. Current and all past ISQED events have been held with the technical sponsorship of IEEE CASS, IEEE EDS, IEEE Reliability Society, and in-cooperation with ACM/SigDA. All Conference proceedings & Papers have been published in IEEE Xplore digital library and indexed by Scopus. ISQED'21 is sponsored by Synopsys and Siemens EDA.