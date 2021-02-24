Independent Record Label Underground Sun Debuts Virtual Variety Show
Exclusive Artist Interviews, Performances, Music Videos and MoreOJAI, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Underground Sun invites members of the press and the general public to get their live music fix with Underground Sun’s Virtual Variety Show. The Show has rebranded to take on a faster pace, engaging long-time fans and curious newcomers alike!
This month’s episode features:
Immerse yourself in the travel show vibe of this episode’s location: beautiful, mystical Joshua Tree
New artist spotlight with Underground Sun’s Dammien Alexander
Reveal of a new, top-secret Underground Sun musician’s upcoming project
Fresh segment featuring another record label we love in hopes of spreading the love and expanding the record label community
Featured guests are available for pre-event interviews.
When/Where:
Sunday, February 28th
5 - 5:30 PM PST
https://streamlink.to/UndergroundSunVirtualVarietyShow
Designed to keep music lovers engaged and connected during such bleak times for musical performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Underground Sun Virtual Variety Show” is here to fill the void.
RSVP to receive updates and win prize packs from this episode’s guests.
Underground Sun is an artist-friendly independent record label and lifestyle brand based in Ojai, California that produces timeless, soulful music with a signature sound. Founded by producer/ multiinstrumentalist David Franz and backed by a savvy music-loving team, we develop artists, make killer records, and produce music videos that have generated hundreds of millions of views worldwide. Underground Sun helps artists bring their visions to life and celebrate the creative spirit that connects all of us.
Madison Frilot
Anika PR
+1 510-725-8617
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn