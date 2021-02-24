Tennessee National Guard helps fight winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard have been helping citizens this week in response to the severe winter weather throughout Tennessee.

Currently, Soldiers from Lobelville’s A Troop with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment are providing a 2,200-gallon water tanker to Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis. The hospital is experiencing water outages due to freezing temperatures. The Soldiers from Lobelville are operating the tanker as well as preparing additional tankers to provide to other hospitals in need.

Nashville’s 118th Wing, in coordination with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, delivered a 100-kilowatt generator to a downed communication tower in Rutherford County that supports Tennessee Highway Patrol and first responders. Their efforts helped restore communications for first responders enabling them to continue assisting across the state.

The 45th Civil Support Team, based out of Smyrna, transported two Red Cross trailers to Lynchburg and Manchester. These trailers provide shelter for displaced civilians during natural disasters and weather events.

As part of the Tennessee National Guard’s COVID-19 Task Force, medics deployed to Putnam and White counties to help administer vaccines that were at risk of expiring. Despite the severe weather conditions, the Tennessee National Guard was able to assist vaccinating members of the community before the vaccines reached their expiration date.

“I’m extremely proud of our Soldiers and Airman and all that they continue to do for our state,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “The realization is that they are trained to operate in these very complex environments and they are performing magnificently.”

In addition to the ongoing winter weather relief effort, the Tennessee National Guard has responded to tornadoes, civil unrest and the current COVID-19 missions, which included testing and vaccinations, all in the last year.