TimeClick Announces New Post on How to Hold Remote Employees Accountable

LOGAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimeClick is proud to announce a new post that highlights methods by which to transition to working from home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The post focuses on the benefits of switching from tracking employee time on paper to tracking time in a software.COVID-19 HAS REQUIRED MANY TO WORK FROM HOMESince the start of COVID-19 pandemic, companies have increasingly needed to transition their workforce to work from home. With the suddenness of such a change, it's no surprise that many companies are worried, and even scrambling, to change their internal infrastructure. Companies are increasingly required to keep both their customers and employees safe.A common concern voiced by small business owners is how to track employee time for remote workers. "With how far technology has come, working from home has become more common practice in recent years, but the 2020 pandemic took it to a whole new level" said Grant Esser, General Manager at Hawkeye Technologies LLC. Hawkeye Tech is the proud creator of the time tracking software that is a small business favorite in the HR industry. They've been in the space for over 23 years.It's no secret that many employers were hesitant - and still are - about the change. Traditionally, there hasn't exactly been a popular view on employees working from home. To tackle this, TimeClick has published a post how time tracking apps can help.