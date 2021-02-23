TRUST Biologic announces launch of newly formulated CBD + CBG pain gel roll on
TRUST Biologic targets Baby Boomers and aging population with unique Cannabidiol and Cannabigerol formulationsLAKEWOOD, CO, CO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUST Biologic, LLC announces its newly formulated “CBD + CBG Pain Gel roll on is now available for purchase at http://www.trustbiologic.com.
This clean CBD + CBG (cannabidiol plus cannabigerol) pain gel roll on is made of the highest quality topicals and provides the best results for sore muscles and discomfort. From the pains of a little too much exercise (overuse) or of muscles or joint tenderness brought on by regular, day to day activity, TRUST Biologic Pain Gel may quickly become a “first reach” product for many.
TRUST Biologics CBD + CBG Pain Gel roll on is an innovative cannabinoid formulation combining CBD and CBG along with research-proven active ingredients like Menthol, Camphor, and Licorice Root Extract that penetrates deep into the skin to calm irritated muscles and joints.
“We have been sample testing over a year, wanting to bring only the best product to market.” Jeffrey Johnson, President of TRUST Biologic stated. “We wanted to make sure it worked really well, and it does.”
Vice President of Marketing and Licensed Esthetician Ella Cressman added “The pain gel has worked so very well for my parents, and in-laws, and even myself. My father is an active baby boomer who uses it after exercising. My father-in-law was less active, suffering pain from an old injury. A few weeks of using the pain gel and he’s finally feeling relief enough to return to the gym. And it is my favorite “go-to” after a long hike, or intense workout.”
TRUST Biologic™ is a Colorado based bioceutical research, development and marketing company focused on creating products addressing the concerns of Baby Boomers and issues relating to an aging population. Its key products are geared towards natural cannabinoid and adaptogen enhanced modalities, if, when, and where possible.
