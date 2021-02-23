Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,235 in the last 365 days.

TRUST Biologic announces launch of newly formulated CBD + CBG pain gel roll on

TRUST Biologic targets Baby Boomers and aging population with unique Cannabidiol and Cannabigerol formulations

LAKEWOOD, CO, CO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUST Biologic, LLC announces its newly formulated “CBD + CBG Pain Gel roll on is now available for purchase at http://www.trustbiologic.com.

This clean CBD + CBG (cannabidiol plus cannabigerol) pain gel roll on is made of the highest quality topicals and provides the best results for sore muscles and discomfort. From the pains of a little too much exercise (overuse) or of muscles or joint tenderness brought on by regular, day to day activity, TRUST Biologic Pain Gel may quickly become a “first reach” product for many.

TRUST Biologics CBD + CBG Pain Gel roll on is an innovative cannabinoid formulation combining CBD and CBG along with research-proven active ingredients like Menthol, Camphor, and Licorice Root Extract that penetrates deep into the skin to calm irritated muscles and joints.

“We have been sample testing over a year, wanting to bring only the best product to market.” Jeffrey Johnson, President of TRUST Biologic stated. “We wanted to make sure it worked really well, and it does.”

Vice President of Marketing and Licensed Esthetician Ella Cressman added “The pain gel has worked so very well for my parents, and in-laws, and even myself. My father is an active baby boomer who uses it after exercising. My father-in-law was less active, suffering pain from an old injury. A few weeks of using the pain gel and he’s finally feeling relief enough to return to the gym. And it is my favorite “go-to” after a long hike, or intense workout.”


TRUST Biologic™ is a Colorado based bioceutical research, development and marketing company focused on creating products addressing the concerns of Baby Boomers and issues relating to an aging population. Its key products are geared towards natural cannabinoid and adaptogen enhanced modalities, if, when, and where possible.

Ella Cressman, V.P. Marketing
TRUST Beauty, LLC
+1 4046647636
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

TRUST Biologic announces launch of newly formulated CBD + CBG pain gel roll on

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.