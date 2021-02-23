Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,236 in the last 365 days.

Successful Virtual Legal Assistant Initiative Expands To Illinoisans During COVID Crisis

COVID H.E.L.P. is a statewide initiative to provide no-cost legal guidance and representation to Illinoisans experiencing common legal problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois residents can access free legal assistance 24/7 at COVIDhelpillinois.org

COVID H.E.L.P. is a statewide initiative to provide no-cost legal guidance and representation to Illinoisans experiencing common legal problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois residents can access free legal assistance 24/7 at COVIDhelpillinois.org

CARPLS offers free legal advice to Chicago area residents. Everyday justice for everyday people. CARPLS.org

CARPLS offers free legal advice to Chicago area residents. Everyday justice for everyday people. CARPLS.org

The Lawyers Trust Fund of Illinois is the largest state-level funder of civil legal aid for the poor in Illinois. LTF.org

The Lawyers Trust Fund of Illinois is the largest state-level funder of civil legal aid for the poor in Illinois. LTF.org

COVID H.E.L.P. provides Illinois residents reliable legal information resources and a direct connection to legal aid programs at no cost.

Illinois' legal aid community created a single resource for accurate, reliable information. Virtual legal assistants provide information, curated by legal aid attorneys, for free to all Illinoisans.”
— Pat Wrona, Director of Legal Services at CARPLS
CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly half a million Illinoisans are unemployed and thousands more face an abrupt and significant loss of income after the illness or death of a family member due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic began nearly 12 months ago, there have been efforts to provide relief to those who have lost their income (federal stimulus checks, eviction moratoriums, and limits on debt collection) but when the federal eviction moratorium ends on March 31, legal professionals are anticipating a record number of evictions, as well as foreclosures and debt lawsuits.

COVID H.E.L.P. (Housing and Economic Loss Prevention) is a statewide initiative to provide no-cost legal guidance and representation to Illinoisans experiencing common legal problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois residents can access free legal assistance 24/7 at COVIDhelpillinois.org.

COVID H.E.L.P.’s virtual legal assistants provide users with reliable legal information, direct them to appropriate legal resources, and connect them with legal aid programs in their area. COVID H.E.L.P.’s virtual legal assistants were created by legal aid attorneys to address the most common issues Illinoisans have faced during the pandemic:

● Personal debt and bankruptcy
● Housing (landlord/tenant, eviction, and foreclosure)
● Employment
● Unemployment
● Wills, estates and guardianship

“The Illinois legal aid community sought to create one resource for accurate, reliable information on COVID-19 related problems,” said Pat Wrona, Director of Legal Services at CARPLS. “Virtual legal assistants provide information that is curated by legal aid attorneys and available for free to all Illinoisans.”

Many legal problems are not simple and with the law changing often, people need to up-to-date information.

“COVID H.E.L.P. uses an online platform to provide faster access to trustworthy information,” said Hanna Kaufman, Counsel for Innovation and Technology at the Lawyers Trust Fund. “It’s available statewide, 24-7.”

COVID H.E.L.P. and its virtual legal assistants were created by a collaboration of CARPLS, the Lawyers Trust Fund, the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing, The Chicago Bar Foundation, the Westside Justice Center, Illinois Legal Aid Online, and other organizations providing free legal services around the state. COVID H.E.L.P. and its virtual legal assistants are maintained by CARPLS Legal Aid, which has run Cook County’s legal aid hotline since 1993. Learn more at CARPLS.org.

Ryan Arnold
DeSoto & State Communications, Inc.
+1 312-600-7380
ryan@desotostate.com

COVID H.E.L.P. virtual assistant demo | COVIDHelpIllinois.org

You just read:

Successful Virtual Legal Assistant Initiative Expands To Illinoisans During COVID Crisis

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Natural Disasters, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.