Successful Virtual Legal Assistant Initiative Expands To Illinoisans During COVID Crisis
COVID H.E.L.P. is a statewide initiative to provide no-cost legal guidance and representation to Illinoisans experiencing common legal problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois residents can access free legal assistance 24/7 at COVIDhelpillinois.org
COVID H.E.L.P. provides Illinois residents reliable legal information resources and a direct connection to legal aid programs at no cost.
COVID H.E.L.P.’s virtual legal assistants provide users with reliable legal information, direct them to appropriate legal resources, and connect them with legal aid programs in their area. COVID H.E.L.P.’s virtual legal assistants were created by legal aid attorneys to address the most common issues Illinoisans have faced during the pandemic:
● Personal debt and bankruptcy
● Housing (landlord/tenant, eviction, and foreclosure)
● Employment
● Unemployment
● Wills, estates and guardianship
“The Illinois legal aid community sought to create one resource for accurate, reliable information on COVID-19 related problems,” said Pat Wrona, Director of Legal Services at CARPLS. “Virtual legal assistants provide information that is curated by legal aid attorneys and available for free to all Illinoisans.”
Many legal problems are not simple and with the law changing often, people need to up-to-date information.
“COVID H.E.L.P. uses an online platform to provide faster access to trustworthy information,” said Hanna Kaufman, Counsel for Innovation and Technology at the Lawyers Trust Fund. “It’s available statewide, 24-7.”
COVID H.E.L.P. and its virtual legal assistants were created by a collaboration of CARPLS, the Lawyers Trust Fund, the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing, The Chicago Bar Foundation, the Westside Justice Center, Illinois Legal Aid Online, and other organizations providing free legal services around the state. COVID H.E.L.P. and its virtual legal assistants are maintained by CARPLS Legal Aid, which has run Cook County’s legal aid hotline since 1993. Learn more at CARPLS.org.
COVID H.E.L.P. virtual assistant demo | COVIDHelpIllinois.org