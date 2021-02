MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release: February 17, 2021

WHO: Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE)

WHAT: The SBE is postponing its February 18 meeting until next week. Severe weather and power outages are preventing attendees from participating in the meeting.

WHEN: SBE’s February meeting will be rescheduled during the week of February 22. The new date will be announced once it has been confirmed.