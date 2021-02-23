Secretary Gorbea Named to DHS Election Security Group

PROVIDENCE, RI –Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea has been named to the Department of Homeland Security's Election Infrastructure Subsector Government Coordinating Council (EIS-GCC). This appointment provides Secretary Gorbea another opportunity to work on a national level to support and protect our country's cyber footprint with elections.

"Cybersecurity is one of the most serious threats to our government today, and it will be for years to come," said Secretary Gorbea. "Working across all levels of government, including law enforcement, is vital to protecting our cyber infrastructure. I am honored to represent Rhode Island and serve our country as a member of the EIS-GCC and I look forward to developing new solutions for securing our systems."

The EIS-GCC is the first group of its kind, established in 2017 to share threat information and advance risk management between federal, state, and local stakeholders in the elections process. The EIS-GCC includes 29 bipartisan members from the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the Na¬tional Association of State Election Directors, the Election Center, and the International Association of Government Officials.

As a voting member, Secretary Gorbea will work with her peers to continue effective communication among election officials and provide resources and support to help keep our election infrastructure secure. She will serve until the end of the EIS-GCC's 2021 session.

Secretary Gorbea is also a board member of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and serves on the Executive Committee of the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC), a national election security organization.

