Ron del Barrilito, a treasure from Puerto Rico to the world

Ron del Barrilito

It is a rum that represents the tradition that has preserved its methods since 1880.

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To speak of Ron del Barrilito is to speak of a rum tradition in Puerto Rico for 140 years. They are drinks produced at Hacienda Santa Ana in Bayamón that preserve the traditional methods of 1880. They are rums that are made in small batches in which no artificial coloring is used in oak barrels.

The story goes that this cognac-style rum was the hobby of Pedro Fernández, a chemical engineering graduate from a university in France who was trained in the production of fine spirits.

Pedro made the rum for his personal consumption and to share among family and friends. The rum was kept in small wooden barrels for aging, so his friends and guests would ask Don Pedro to enjoy the "rum from the barrel", hence its official name.

This company has two flagship rums that are distinguished among the product ranges.

Star rums

Ron del Barrilito Three Stars made with the original recipe of Don Pedro Fernandez is aged between six and 10 years. On the other hand, Ron del Barrilito Two Stars, which was made after the fall of the alcohol prohibition imposed on the island by the United States, is aged between three and five years.

There are the more recent limited edition rums such as Ron del Barrilito Four Stars, aged up to 20 years, has a smooth and silky texture that manages to intertwine the flavor of the oloroso sherry casks that distinguishes us with the sweetness of fruit and vanilla, achieving a perfect balance that permeates the palate.

Ron del Barrilito Five Stars is a rum aged up to 35 years full-bodied, exceptionally smooth on the palate, with a natural sweetness and exquisite wood finish.

Ron del Barrilito begins with a clear liquid distilled from molasses that is distilled in 25 wooden tanks containing local flavorings such as spices that are then macerated for several months. These secret macerations are carefully blended with more distillate in a large tank, "filtered" with rainwater collected on site and left to age in large oak Oloroso sherry casks shipped from Spain.

