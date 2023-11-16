The Rum Lab releases its 2024 USA rum festival and events agenda

In addition to having great attendance, we are happy to see many brands taking the approach of using the event as a reason to visit those markets to build their businesses.” — Fede Hernandez, President of TheRumLab.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rum Lab has been organizing rum festivals and congresses for the last 15 years throughout the USA and Puerto Rico. The mission of the platform has been to promote and elevate the premium category of rum. Many of the attendees know that they will be able to speak and learn directly from either the owners, global brand ambassadors, or event distillers of the rum brands. The educational component of the event has been fundamental for the brands, and attendees' Rum Brand appreciates that they can focus on preaching about the attributes of their product in a relaxed atmosphere, not competing with music and a party scene.

That being said, The Rum Lab is getting ready for 2024, which seems very strategic. With the addition of the Texas Rum Festival in Dallas, Texas, the company will be able to host an event in the five most important states with the highest sales volume in the USA. In addition, the company is expanding to Europe with the new Spain Rum and Gin Expo.

The US rum festivals will take place in Miami, Puerto Rico, Texas, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco and will be dedicated to brand ambassadors, founders of rum houses, master rum makers, bartenders, cocktail schools, bartender schools, lovers of cigars, representatives of restaurants and bars, and media specializing in drinks, among other fans.

According to Federico Hernández, it is estimated that more than 180 rum expressions will be poured at most events. “We will have rums from Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Venezuela, Guyana, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Mexico, Colombia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Haiti, among other countries,” he highlights. This variety of rums will allow the consumer to learn, visualize, taste, and smell the differences between each brand, such as colors, flavors, and aromas.

If you are a rum lover and want to enjoy the following festivals in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Spain, here’s more details.

EVENTS IN USA

1. Miami Rum Congress - February 9th–11th, 2024

Miami is the largest rum consumer market in the United States, representing more than 2.4 million cases of rum sold per year, according to The Rum Lab. The 5th edition of the Miami Rum Congress 2024 will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center (South Beach) and at the Gates Hotel by DoubleTree. This 3-day event has become the most important congress in America, bringing together rum producers and aficionados from all over the Caribbean, South, Central, and North America. New things are happening at the 2024 Miami Rum Congress, such as:

Park Street University: Educational Segment curated by Park Street | Friday, February 9th

Launch of the Congreso del Ron—Spanish Version of the Congress—Saturday, February 10th

LATAM & NA Flair Tiki Competition | Saturday, February 10th

Rum Congress Awards, presented by Beverage Tasting Instituted, Saturday, February 10th

Venue: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Ctr. Dr. + The Gates Hotels by DoubleTree (2360 Collins Ave.), Miami, FL

miamirumcongress.com



2. Taste of Rum, “Puerto Rico's International Rum Festival and Conference" - March 9th, 2024

The Isla del Encanto will sigh with the largest rum festival in the Caribbean, an event focused on promoting the international and local rum industry where attendees will be able to enjoy more than dozens of different brands. There will be live music performances, local craft artists, and the restaurants.

There will be master classes (seminars) taught by subject-matter experts during the conference segment in addition to rum tastings.

Address: Puerto Rico Convention Center, San Juan, PR

Tasteofrums.com



3. Texas Rum Fest - March 16th, 2024

Inagurating for the first time, the team behind Swizzle Rum Bar in Dallas and The Rum Lab are putting together the Texas Rum Festival. The southern state of Texas is one of the largest consumers of rum in the United States, and a rum festival will take place in the trendy area of Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas. The event will have sessions for trade, VIP, and general admission.

Address: 2616 Commerce Event Center, 2616 Commerce St., Dallas, TX

TexasRumFest.com



4. Chicago Rum Fest - April 20, 2024

Celebrating the 8th edition of the Chicago Rum Fest 2024, also known as the Midwest Rum Fest, will be held at the Historical Logan Square Auditorium. This festival offers the opportunity to attend a grand tasting and seminars, holding four independent sessions: the Trade “Industry” Session, the VIP Rum Experts Session, the VIP Enthusiastic Session, and the Rum Aficionados General Admission Tasting Session.

Address: Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Blvd., Chicago, IL

Chicagorumfest.com

5. New York Rum Fest and Conference - June 8th, 2024

The 7th edition of New York Rum Fest seems to be very promising. Strategically scheduled prior to the Bar Convent in Brooklyn, the event unites key leaders in the rum industry. The event has picked a new venue in Brooklyn with an amazing seminar room, ideal for all the education thanks to the key speakers that attend.

Address: 100 Sutton Studio, 100 Sutton St., Brooklyn, NY

Newyorkrumfest.com



6. Los Angeles Rum Fest (Pop-Up) - August 29th, 2024

The 3rd edition of Los Angeles Rum Fest will be the first stop of the California Rum Festival Tour. There are two differences happening in 2024. The event will be: Celebrated at the Roof Top of the Haas Building DTLA

Organized as a pop-up as it will be limited to attendance

Address: The Haas Trademark Collection by Wyndham, 219 W 7th St., Los Angeles, CA

LArumfest.com

7. San Francisco Rum Fest and Congress - August 31st and September 1st, 2024

The 9th edition of the San Francisco Rum Fest is launching on Congress Day. As the last stop of the California Rum Fest tour, the programs should offer professionals in the sector the opportunity to establish contacts with the brand representative, taste top-quality rums, attend Trade Focus seminars, have premium rum tastings, and have access to VIP seminars, among others.

Address: SOMarts Center, 934 Brannan St., San Francisco, CA 94104

sanfranciscorumfest.com