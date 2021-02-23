Income-Generating, Private Oceanfront Estate in Puerto Escondido, Mexico to Auction in Cooperation with Vivo Resorts

Casa Rubia, Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico Luxury oceanfront villa with established rental business Private deck with pool and seating area Two over-sized master suites with unobstructed ocean views Pristine beachfront access along the Pacific Emerald Coast

Casa Rubia will auction online in March via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Chad Pimentel of Vivo Resorts.

We’re excited to partner with Concierge Auctions as we know this incredible offering is a perfect property for the firm’s world-class auction platform.” — Chad Pimentel, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featuring miles of uncrowded white sand beaches, Casa Rubia, a sprawling 15,000-square-foot, nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom luxury villa on Mexico’s Emerald Coast, will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Chad Pimentel of Vivo Resorts. Owned by two-time Olympian and Vivo Resorts Developer, Cary Mullen, the property is currently listed for $2.5 million but will sell Without Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held March 25–30th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“From the incredible authentic culture to the unrivaled beauty, remarkable views, the best weather in North America, and ultimate seclusion, this property boasts so many desirable qualities and is arguably within the most important emerging beachfront destinations in Mexico.”

Poised as a private oceanfront residence or an income-generating investment opportunity as a continued luxury vacation rental or hospitality retreat, Casa Rubia is the most prominent estate within the private gated enclave of Costa Cumana and has commanded the highest rental rates in Puerto Escondido since commencing operation as a luxury vacation rental in 2006. The 3,000-square-foot, open-walled great room sits central to the property, boasting a full bar, dining area, and both formal and casual meeting spaces. The custom handcrafted onyx dining table allows space to host up to 16 guests while the pool and expansive deck offer plenty of room for outdoor entertainment. Two impeccably decorated and spacious beachfront master suites offer unobstructed oceanfront views and private terraces. With space to sleep 20, six of the nine bedrooms include their own private ensuite, including two deluxe oceanview guest suites and two detached garden bungalows.

Additional features include a 3,000-square-foot central palapa with a bar, casual dining area, and meeting spaces; a dedicated media room that can be converted to an additional sleeping space with satellite TV and attached bathroom; a staff house that hosts three of the nine bedrooms and two of the nine bathrooms; an ultraviolet filtration system; a private deck with pool and seating area; large open-concept gathering spaces; garden courtyards and multiple enclosed garden spaces; and 123 feet of private oceanfront on the Emerald Coast with miles of beachfront beyond—all just 10 miles to the heart of Puerto Escondido, Zicatela and Zicatela Beach.

“We’re excited to partner with Concierge Auctions as we know this incredible offering is a perfect property for the firm’s world-class auction platform,” stated Pimentel. “We believe that with their global reach, combined with our knowledge of the market, we can identify the perfect buyer who will enjoy this incredible opportunity to own this stunning beachfront home in Puerto Escondido.”

Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, an authentic laid-back surf town, sits just 60 miles west of Huatulco. This beach destination is characterized by a stable year-round climate, optimal Pacific Ocean temperatures with warm-at-first-touch water, and very low hurricane risk. Largely untouched by commercial development, Puerto Escondido offers convenient shopping, and authentic Mexican cuisine. Enjoy world-class surfing at Playa Zicatela, scuba, snorkeling, and sport fishing, or head inland to hike, mountain bike, eco-tour, and visit hot springs. Nearby towns offer festivals, celebrations, and open-air markets to explore. Casa Rubia sits at the end of a gated community, with the Pacific Emerald Coast stretching out beyond the sandy beach, and the Sierra Madre del Sur mountains as a backdrop. Flight access is quick and easy as the property is located only 15 minutes from Puerto Escondido Airport and 60 miles from Huatulco International Airport. Direct flights from North American airports to Huatulco are also available, as well as multiple daily flights from Mexico City.

Casa Rubia is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 41 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.

Casa Rubia | Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico