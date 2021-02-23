The Park Prodigy Announces a New RunDisney Virtual Community
The Park Prodigy Announces a New RunDisney Virtual CommunityORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Park Prodigy, (a trusted source for theme park tickets and personalized vacation packages) announces it has launched a new RunDisney community. The Park Prodigy is starting with the launch of its newest RunDisney webpage which it will be keeping up to date on all the latest racing events and news! The company has also launched a virtual RunDisney facebook group!
The Park Prodigy understands many of us are facing new challenges and we are living under a new normal. Many of the RunDisney events fans have come to love have been temporarily changed to virtual races. This new RunDisney community will help race fans support each other and achieve their health goals.
The company is thrilled to launch this community with high hopes that races will be held back in the parks later in 2021.
Planning Your Next Walt Disney World Vacation
If you are visiting Walt Disney World in 2021 and don’t know where to start, be sure to check out our free vacation planning tools including our Disney World Crowd Calendar, Disney World Vacation Planning Guide, the best time to visit Disney World page and Disney Blog!
Once you pick the best days to visit Orlando, you can shop for the perfect Walt Disney World tickets to fit your family’s vacations goals and budget! The Park Prodigy can also help you get into Universal Orlando one hour earlier than everyone else with our Universal Orlando Tickets!
For additional information on current travel deals visit https://theparkprodigy.com/
About The Park Prodigy
Michael Belmont started The Park Prodigy with one goal in mind, “to save families time and money on their next vacation”. All vacation planning tools on the website were created for YOU, and are always 100% free. We hope to help you and your family plan an unforgettable vacation no matter if it’s later in 2020 or 2021 and beyond!
Michael Belmont
The Park Prodigy
+1 6463728959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook