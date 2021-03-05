PatchMaster Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise Opening in Wilmington and Cape Fear region

Christian Clavadetscher, new PatchMaster franchise owner

Experienced business professional Christian Clavadetscher brings drywall repair franchise to the area

WILMINGTON, NC, USA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian Clavadetscher spent twenty years as a commodities broker and corporate investment bank relationship manager who in recent years transitioned to franchise sales. Now, he is turning his focus toward owning a franchise, bringing the fast-growing PatchMaster drywall repair concept to the Wilmington and Cape Fear region of North Carolina.

This specialty home services concept is sweeping the nation. Clavadetscher joins several other franchise owners in the Carolinas and is the first to open a PatchMaster on North Carolina’s southeastern coast.

“Having directed franchise development for several home service concepts, including PatchMaster, I learned firsthand the potential of this concept and the immediate need in our community for it,” said Clavadetscher. “I think this is an untapped market for services that are very much in demand.”

PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often don’t have the resources to fix holes they leave behind.

PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.

Currently, PatchMaster has more than 50 franchisees signed in 94 territories with 29 franchises opened and operating. The franchise has opportunities for growth across Canada and the United States. The PatchMaster franchise system encourages military veterans to join its franchise, offering a 15 percent discount off the initial franchise fee to qualified applicants.



“We’re thrilled to have Christian on board with us to bring PatchMaster to a new region of North Carolina,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “We love welcoming franchise owners who are determined and hard workers. Christian is multi-faceted in his skills, and that certainly plays to his advantage. We can’t wait to see him grow in his community.”

Clavadetscher plans to join local business organizations in the area to better his skillset to help the community. In his freetime, he writes novels and music for fun, and produces a podcast entitled “The Forward Curve” which discusses the commodity markets and the global economy.

PatchMaster of Cape Fear will cover the southeastern portion of the North Carolinian coast initially and could expand to the Myrtle Beach area at some point in the future.

The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which consists of a population up to 250,000, is $49,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at 9 percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey.

PatchMaster is a low-cost franchise with a quick ramp up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.

For more information on this growing home services franchise, visit Patchmaster.com.

About PatchMaster

Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster already has more than 50 franchises signed in 94 territories with 29 franchises opened and operating. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.

Visit http://patchmaster.com or call 1-844-PATCHMASTER to learn more.