MDC will close Maple Leaf Conservation Area access road for resurfacing project on March 1

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will close the main access road at the Maple Leaf Conservation Area in Lafayette County on March 1 for maintenance work to improve the road. The project is currently scheduled for completion in three weeks.

MDC crews will be removing the badly degraded asphalt surface and converting the roadway into a gravel road. The fishing docks, boat ramp, and parking lot will be closed during this time since public access will not be possible during the revamping work.

This project will provide a smoother entrance road to the main parking lot at Maple Leaf Conservation Area. Removing an impervious surface will also allow more natural absorption and runoff of rain and snow moisture. MDC will notify the public when the project is complete.

For more information on the Maple Leaf Lake Conservation Area, and maps, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZnV. For other fishing sites in western Missouri, try MDC’s free MO Fishing app, https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZJZ.