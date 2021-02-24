Blue Light's Blue Fusion Wins Security Industry Association's Convergence and Integration Solutions Category at ISC West
Blue Fusion’s powerful federated search capability allows companies to connect to any data source and ingest security alerts and data from disparate databases.FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Security Industry Association selected Blue Light’s Blue Fusion Technology as a Service (TaaS) Solution as the winner in the SIA New Product Showcase in the critical Convergence and Integrations Solutions category at the 2020 ISC West Tradeshow.
Blue Fusion™ is a multi-cloud, Technology as a Service (TAAS) integrated security platform that enables you to aggregate and visualize all security and enterprise data providing unparalleled visibility and awareness of hidden security risks while saving time and money. A powerful web-based platform interface built to connect disparate data sources and security technologies, Blue Fusion™ can connect to any database or source regardless of location or data type and its patent-pending Federated Search capability allows you to query unlimited databases with one click saving time. With Blue Fusion, Security Managers and Analysts everywhere can finally have all their data at their fingertips in a single pane of glass without the pain of conducting multiple queries or converting data.
Since its inception in 1979, the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Product Showcase has been the security industry’s premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2020, following significant deliberations, the 30 judges presented awards for technologies covering 23 product and service categories. The awards are presented in coordination with ISC West and were revealed on July 9 as part of a virtual presentation ceremony.
“We are honored to receive this recognition by the SIA as Blue Fusion™ is an example of our dedication to innovation in the security industry”, said Blue Light CEO, Bruce Parkman. “As an integrated security platform, Blue Fusion’s ability to connect security managers to all their security technologies and data and simultaneously search them upon alerts decreases response times, improves safety, and provides enhanced security analytics while saving significant time and resources.”
“SIA congratulates Blue Light for being selected as the recipient of the Convergence and Integration Solutions category award in SIA’s 2020 New Product Showcase,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “It’s this type of continual innovation and drives to succeed that advances the security industry and which contributes to the safety and security of our world.”
About Blue Light
Blue Light specializes in bundled analytics and security solutions for Law Enforcement and other industries to address violent crimes, fraud, physical security, and risk management. The company’s Blue Fusion Federated Search connector for IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook turns i2 into a single-pane, 360-degree security, and intelligence solution—combining the best predictive analytics with unlimited access to any accessible data source or technology. Blue Light is the intelligence resource of choice for schools, churches, workplaces, stadiums, utilities, casinos, and municipalities that want to create safer environments, as well as law enforcement and government agencies seeking to protect and serve citizens.
Blue Light…Connecting a world of possibilities to i2. www.bluelightllc.com
About SIA
SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,000 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members’ interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through education and training, opening global market opportunities, and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA Gov Summit, which brings together private industry with government decision-makers and Securing New Ground, the security industry’s top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.
About ISC West
ISC West (in partnership with premier sponsor SIA) is the largest converged security event of the year, constantly evolving to educate security professionals on the tools and skills needed to protect against today’s emerging cyber-physical security threats and the anticipated ones of tomorrow. The 50+-year-old ISC Security Events brand is trusted to provide the assets and knowledge needed to fight emerging threats. International and domestic companies and brands across physical, IT, and IoT security debut their new products at the trade show to thousands of security industry professionals. Through its partnership with SIA, ISC West offers accredited educational sessions on all types of industry topics through SIA Education@ISC.
Samantha Waxman
Blue Light LLC
samantha.waxman@BlueLightLLC.com