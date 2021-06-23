Midland Forms, a Subsidiary of Midland Financial Corp., Launches

Midland Forms - Document Preparation Company

Midland Forms

Midland Forms provides services to set up Single-Member LLCs, Multi-Member LLCs, Partnerships, Corporations, and more!

Midland has always strived to expand its services to meet the needs of its current and future customers, and Midland Forms was our next logical step on that journey.”
— Dave Owens, President & CEO of Midland Trust Company

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Financial Corp. is excited to announce the expansion of Midland Forms, a document preparation subsidiary. Midland Forms offers incorporation and organization services for corporations, LLCs, and partnerships, as well as offering registered agent services, annual state renewal services, EIN registration, and the preparation and filing of S Corporation election forms.

The Midland Forms website walks you through each business type's structure and has information that will help you select the one that best fits your needs.

Midland Forms also provides a preliminary search tool to determine if your desired entity name is potentially available in your state. The new website is www.midlandforms.com.

Dave Owens, President & CEO of Midland Financial Corp., states, "In the past, we have only had the ability to set up single-member LLCs, but now we are expanding our services to include partnerships, multi-member LLCs, and business incorporations for IRA and non-IRA clients." Owens goes on to say "Midland has always strived to expand its services to meet the needs of its current and future customers, and Midland Forms was our next logical step on that journey."

Getting started with Midland Forms is easy. Simply decide what entity type you want to set up, determine the entity's ownership structure, send your information to Midland Forms, fund your entity, and start investing.

Whether you are in the world of investing or setting up an LLC to run an Etsy shop, let Midland Forms help you on your journey. Midland Forms's team of experts is available to make the process easy and affordable.

About Midland Forms
Midland Forms, LLC is a subsidiary of Midland Financial Corp. The Midland family of companies is a leading custodial services provider in the United States focused on self-directed IRA accounts, 1031 exchanges, and private fund custody services. Since 1994, Midland has prided itself on being the most responsive company in its industry, providing personal service representatives to each client and driving efficient operations across the firm.

Midland Forms is a document preparation company and is not authorized to advise customers as to which documents they should use or may need. Midland Forms can be contacted at 239-472-0074.

Dave Owens
Midland Financial Corp.
+1 239-472-0074
contact@midlandforms.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Midland Forms, a Subsidiary of Midland Financial Corp., Launches

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dave Owens
Midland Financial Corp.
+1 239-472-0074 contact@midlandforms.com
Company/Organization
Midland IRA & 1031
1520 Royal Palm Square Boulevard, #320
Fort Myers, Florida, 33919
United States
+1 239-333-4913
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Midland family of companies is a leading custodial services provider in the United States focused on self-directed IRA accounts, 1031 exchanges, and private fund custody services. In business since 1994, Midland prides itself on being the most responsive company in its industry by providing personal service representatives to each client and driving efficient operations across the firm. The Midland family of companies are all privately held and include Midland Trust Company, a South Dakota publicly chartered trust company, Midland IRA, Inc., an IRA and private fund custody servicing company, and Midland 1031, a Qualified Intermediary service provider. Midland began as a two-person accounting firm on Sanibel Island and has grown to a specialized service trust company with offices and clients nationwide. Midland is focused on providing clients with as many opportunities as possible to defer or eliminate taxes through both self-directed saving plans and 1031 exchanges. Midland’s services give our clients complete control over their retirement investment decisions by allowing them the ability to self-direct in real estate and other alternative assets while our 1031 services focus on tax-free exchanges for real estate investors.

https://www.midlandtrust.com/about-midland/

More From This Author
Midland Forms, a Subsidiary of Midland Financial Corp., Launches
Midland Trust Unveils New Website
Midland Trust Ranks Second-Best IRA Custodian in the Nation
View All Stories From This Author