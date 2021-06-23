Midland Forms, a Subsidiary of Midland Financial Corp., Launches

Midland Forms

Midland Forms provides services to set up Single-Member LLCs, Multi-Member LLCs, Partnerships, Corporations, and more!

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Financial Corp. is excited to announce the expansion of Midland Forms, a document preparation subsidiary. Midland Forms offers incorporation and organization services for corporations, LLCs, and partnerships, as well as offering registered agent services, annual state renewal services, EIN registration, and the preparation and filing of S Corporation election forms.

The Midland Forms website walks you through each business type's structure and has information that will help you select the one that best fits your needs.

Midland Forms also provides a preliminary search tool to determine if your desired entity name is potentially available in your state. The new website is www.midlandforms.com.

Dave Owens, President & CEO of Midland Financial Corp., states, "In the past, we have only had the ability to set up single-member LLCs, but now we are expanding our services to include partnerships, multi-member LLCs, and business incorporations for IRA and non-IRA clients." Owens goes on to say "Midland has always strived to expand its services to meet the needs of its current and future customers, and Midland Forms was our next logical step on that journey."

Getting started with Midland Forms is easy. Simply decide what entity type you want to set up, determine the entity's ownership structure, send your information to Midland Forms, fund your entity, and start investing.

Whether you are in the world of investing or setting up an LLC to run an Etsy shop, let Midland Forms help you on your journey. Midland Forms's team of experts is available to make the process easy and affordable.

About Midland Forms

Midland Forms, LLC is a subsidiary of Midland Financial Corp. The Midland family of companies is a leading custodial services provider in the United States focused on self-directed IRA accounts, 1031 exchanges, and private fund custody services. Since 1994, Midland has prided itself on being the most responsive company in its industry, providing personal service representatives to each client and driving efficient operations across the firm.

Midland Forms is a document preparation company and is not authorized to advise customers as to which documents they should use or may need. Midland Forms can be contacted at 239-472-0074.